Matterport, In-Q-Tel Collaborating on Cloud Platform Development; George Hoyem Quoted

Matterport has partnered with In-Q-Tel on the development of a government cloud platform that is planned for deployment on the Amazon Web Services GovCloud (US) to support agencies’ information acquisition and management efforts.

The move is aimed at addressing cybersecurity and other regulatory and compliance requirements to provide secure cloud services to federal and civilian agencies, the Sunnyvale, California-based spatial data company said Thursday.

“Access to [Matterport’s] 3D digital twins and the spatial data behind them can fuel a multitude of use cases such as emergency response, military training and historical preservation,” noted George Hoyem, managing partner at In-Q-Tel.

The Matterport technology is designed to enable digitization and compilation of information about facilities, infrastructure and other government assets. It works to create a data library where users can access the 3D version for viewing and analysis in support of national security efforts.

“Our technology will enable the capture of hundreds of thousands of spaces, including critical infrastructure, which the U.S. government protects, manages and operates to keep our country running,” said RJ Pittman, chairman and CEO of Matterport.