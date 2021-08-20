Maxar to Continue Developing Open-Source Mapping Tool Under NGA Contract; Tony Frazier Quoted

Maxar Technologies has secured a potential $26.4 million contract to continue helping in the sustainment and further development of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s web-based “living map” platform meant for remote unclassified mission support.

Under the five-year contract, Maxar will deliver geospatial tradecraft, engineering and software development support for the National System for Geospatial Intelligence Open Mapping Enclave, the Earth intelligence and space infrastructure innovator company said Thursday.

NOME was initially intended to assist in the foundation mapping mission of NGA but during the COVID-19 pandemic, federal government users turned to the platform for the creation and updating of geospatial features.

The open-source mapping environment also enables multiple network dissemination and training of artificial intelligence and machine learning prototypes.

Tony Frazier, executive vice president of global field operations at Maxar and a 2021 Wash100 recipient, cited NOME’s decade worth of development and said the company will work to enhance the tool as well as its agency mission support, artificial intelligence and machine learning initiatives, research and other applications.

According to Maxar, the award is the first time NOME was funded under a standalone contract. It was built on a former Small Business Innovation Research Phase III program.