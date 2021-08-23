in Contract Awards, News

Maxar Secures $60M Contract to Continue NGA Data Analytics Support; Tony Frazier Quoted

Maxar Technologies has received a $60 million contract to help the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency operate a classified national security platform for analyzing large amounts of data.

The company said Monday it will continue to support analytics technology for the intelligence community and defense agencies under the five-year contract.

“Our work now focuses on improving access to these data sources with new tools and empowering users with big data capabilities that feed into their analytic and intelligence workflows,” said Tony Frazier, executive vice president of global field operations at Maxar and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

NGA’s mission-critical system uses multiple geospatial tools to facilitate intelligence data feed management, exploitation and analysis processes.

