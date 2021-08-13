Mercury to Deliver Data Transfer Systems to Naval Air Warfare Center

Mercury Systems has secured a $17 million delivery order to provide the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center’s Aircraft Division with advanced data transfer systems that will be installed on its platforms.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based aerospace and defense company said Thursday the order is made under a potential $84.9 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract awarded to Physical Optics, which Mercury Systems acquired in December 2020.

The ADTS is a data, video and audio loader and recorder that offers encryption for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft. It is intended to transfer in-flight mission data to and from the platforms to support pre and post mission evaluation.

Jay Abendroth, vice president and general manager at Mercury Mission, said the contract enables the company to deliver technologies in support of the naval air fleet and expands its aerospace and defense footprint.

Mercury indicated that it obtained the delivery order during the company’s fiscal 2021 third quarter. The systems are scheduled for deployment in the next few quarters.