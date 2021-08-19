Mercury Unveils Avionics Systems for Data Recording, Storage & Transfer

Mercury Systems has rolled out new data recorder, storage and transfer systems designed to facilitate secure data exchange for both rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft conducting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

The new releases are the High Definition Video Recorder family, the Advanced Data Transfer Systems and the Data Storage Systems that all feature open architectures to enable integration into aircraft computing ecosystems, Mercury said Wednesday.

HDVR products are equipped with scalable convection-cooling technology and removable memory capable of housing large data loads and providing encryption. Meanwhile, the ADTS are developed to deliver 1000MB/s data transfer speeds and 100MB/s+ SATA read/write speeds and offer encryption and crash survivable memory options.

The network attached storage units, on the other hand, have 32 TB of memory at most to accommodate accelerated routing and classification of data. The systems are intended to allow for security in remote, inhospitable environments.