Microsoft Execs on How Industry Can Help Agencies Implement Cybersecurity EO

Top technology executives from Microsoft‘s federal arm have outlined how the industry can help government agencies realize President Joe Biden’s executive order on cybersecurity, Federal News Network reported Friday.

Steve Faehl, chief technology officer of security at Microsoft Federal, said the government has many areas of improvement essential to achieving modernized cybersecurity.

These areas include logging, strong identity, baselines, secure configuration and authentication, according to Faehl. It was noted that the executive order’s deadlines each address and correspond to various areas that require assessment.

Jason Payne, chief technology officer at Microsoft Federal, said agencies will need to update their policies, procedures and internal training to enable modernization and implementation of best cyber practices.

“Microsoft can help with that through our internal skilling initiatives, as well as workshops and helping agencies train their hunters looking for cyber events,” Payne said.

The CTO also noted that agencies can implement artificial intelligence technologies to support cybersecurity analyses.

“That artificial intelligence can then in turn help analysts really embrace their capabilities to make them be able to find more signals in the noise in the cybersecurity landscape.”