Mike Kahn: CAES to Supply RF Technologies for US Missile Defense Program

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Aug. 10, 2021 — CAES will support an advanced U.S. missile defense program by providing radio frequency and microwave rotary joints and waveguide products and integrating them into the missile seeker of the defense system, ExecutiveGov reported July 27.

The company will deliver the rotary joints and waveguides under multiple contracts.

Mike Kahn, president and CEO of CAES and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, said the company will work with its U.S. customer and deliver high performance, low size, weight and power RF technologies for missile seekers. “When a system must perform in high-stakes situations such as missile defense, customers come to CAES for our engineering and manufacturing expertise in this area.”

