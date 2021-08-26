New Directions Technologies to Provide 3 NASA Centers With IT Support Services

Ridgecrest, California-based New Directions Technologies has secured a potential five-year, $48 million contract from NASA to perform a variety of information technology services in support of the Johnson Space Center, Kennedy Space Center and Ames Research Center.

The company will manage projects, secure IT systems, develop software, engineer management systems and support enterprise architecture under the IT Support Services III contract, the space agency said Thursday.

The contract holds a one-year base period and four option years. Work would be performed from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2026, if all options are exercised.

NASA awarded ITSS III through the General Services Administration’s Veterans Technology Services 2 government-wide contract vehicle.