in Contract Awards, News

New Directions Technologies to Provide 3 NASA Centers With IT Support Services

New Directions Technologies to Provide 3 NASA Centers With IT Support Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Ridgecrest, California-based New Directions Technologies has secured a potential five-year, $48 million contract from NASA to perform a variety of information technology services in support of the Johnson Space Center, Kennedy Space Center and Ames Research Center.

The company will manage projects, secure IT systems, develop software, engineer management systems and support enterprise architecture under the IT Support Services III contract, the space agency said Thursday.

The contract holds a one-year base period and four option years. Work would be performed from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2026, if all options are exercised.

NASA awarded ITSS III through the General Services Administration’s Veterans Technology Services 2 government-wide contract vehicle.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Ames Research CenterGeneral Services AdministrationGovconinformation technology securityITSS IIIJohnson Space CenterKennedy Space CenterNASANew Directions Technologies Incproject managementsoftware developmentsystems engineeringVeterans Technology Services 2

Excella to Support IG Committee's Pandemic Spending Oversight - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Excella to Support IG Committee’s Pandemic Spending Oversight
Huntington Ingalls Begins 4th Ford-class Aircraft Carrier Construction - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Huntington Ingalls Begins 4th Ford-class Aircraft Carrier Construction