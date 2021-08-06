Northrop-Ball Aerospace Team Wraps Up Critical Design Review for Infrared Satellite Payload

A Northrop Grumman and Ball Aerospace team has concluded the critical design review for an infrared-based satellite mission payload designed to meet the U.S. Space Force’s national security requirements.

Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared satellites, whose development is led by Lockheed Martin, are designed to alert the U.S. military on missile threats and would succeed the existing Space-Based Infrared System, Northrop said Thursday.

The CDR completion allows Next-Gen OPIR’s geosynchronous mission payload to undergo production, integration and testing.

“The Northrop Grumman and Ball Aerospace team brings deep mission expertise in missile warning and tracking to this program,” said Scott Lee, vice president and general manager of payload and ground systems at Northrop Grumman.

Northrop and Ball expect to deliver the payload to Lockheed in 2023.

The Space Force also tasked Northrop to design a pair of Next-Gen OPIR space vehicles that would operate in polar orbit.