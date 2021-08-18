Northrop, L3Harris Demo Gateway Systems With High-Speed Processing Capability

Northrop Grumman has completed the integration of its agnostic gateway systems with L3Harris Technologies’ High Capacity Backbone capability, validating the open architecture nature of the former’s high-speed connectivity system.

Northrop said Tuesday that with the advanced HCB gateway capabilities enabling 300 times faster data flow, the Department of Defense can leverage upgraded network architecture required for its Joint All Domain Command and Control initiative.

The demonstration featured the L3Harris’ HCB system that can support 600 Mbps while the Northrop-developed family of open architecture gateways exhibited its ability to collect data from the HCB network and disseminate actionable information across different domains.

According to the company, the gateway systems include advanced functions such as cloud computing and machine learning and are developed to provide warfighters with improved situational awareness for navigating and conducting missions in JADC2 environments.

“Our platform agnostic, HCB-enabled gateway systems are designed to deliver the enhanced connectivity and secure processing speeds needed to introduce a wide range of new capabilities that will be critical for maintaining a technological advantage in network-centric, all-domain environments,” said Ian Reynolds, network solutions director at Northrop.