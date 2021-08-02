Northrop Secures $69M to Continue Navy Submarine Launcher Hardware Production; Joseph Mulloy Quoted

Northrop Grumman has received a $69 million contract modification to continue manufacturing hardware for the common missile compartment of the U.S. Navy’s and its British counterpart’s ballistic missile submarines

The CMC system, a joint investment and design effort between the two countries, is intended for installation into the navies’ Ship Submersible Ballistic Nuclear fleets, Northrop said Friday.

The company received a five-year, $273.1 million contract in March to supply hardware systems and conduct technical, component and full-scale engineering efforts as part of the CMC program.

Joseph Mulloy, vice president of marine systems at Northrop, said the company uses Agile methodology to produce launcher systems for Columbia and Dreadnought SSBNs.

He added that the shared program works to simplify hardware manufacturing processes.