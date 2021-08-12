Northrop to Sustain NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance Aircraft, C2 Stations Under New Contract

Northrop Grumman has received a multi-million dollar contract to provide full aircraft lifecycle sustainment support for the NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance Force.

The company said it will operate, maintain and sustain NAGSF’s RD-4D unmanned surveillance aircraft, air vehicle mission command and control stations, and trainers at Sigonella Air Base in Italy for five years.

In addition, Northrop’s team in the U.S. will work on program and configuration management, software sustainment and technical support under the contract.

“[Work will] optimize aircraft availability and fleet readiness while supporting the uninterrupted execution of the Alliance’s mission of persistent regional defense and deterrence,” said Kenn Todorov, Northrop’s sector vice president for global sustainment and modernization.

Peter Dohmen, general manager of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency, noted that the contract brings NAGSF closer to the in-service support phase of its core system that consists of the Northrop Global Hawk-based RQ-4Ds, ground and support segments, and advanced sensors.

The award extends Northrop’s support for NAGSF, which covers flight mission planning, spares and post-design services.