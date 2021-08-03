Northrop’s Scott Stapp: Weapons That Easily Link to Networks Could Offer More Value to Future Militaries

Scott Stapp, chief technology officer of Northrop Grumman, said he believes future militaries will be more keen on using weapons that can quickly connect to larger networks, Defense One reported Monday.

He noted that new weapons systems, vehicles and other physical platforms that can link easily to network infrastructure will become more valuable as they bring opportunities for military forces to use them in new ways.

“You’re gonna see the new competitive ecosystem emerge—we’re forecasting—between different manufacturing entities in terms of how easily what they’re making is absorbed into the larger… network structure,” Stapp said.

Stapp said he believes defense contractors will provide new software offerings that could could facilitate data sharing and use.

“I think it opens a new model for the defense industry, which, in a lot of ways, looks a lot like commercial when it comes to data,” he added.