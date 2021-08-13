Novetta Backs USAF’s Base Defense With PICARD Data Sharing Tech

Novetta has provided the U.S. Air Force with an integrated base defense technology in an effort to help the service branch monitor base security and connect airmen and intelligent systems for rapid decision making while on defense missions.

The Platform for Integrated [Command, Control and Communication] and Responsive Defense or PICARD was accepted at the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and will be adopted at 11 bases in 2022, Novetta said Friday.

PICARD is an open-architecture edge and cloud system designed to integrate DevSecOps into electronic security, control, weapons systems and other non-traditional operational technologies to ensure data availability and provide operators with actionable information.

The system is planned for deployment across the Air Force over the next five years.

“PICARD is a key part of a grander vision to contribute to the Air Force Advanced Battle Management System and the [Department of Defense] Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiatives,” said Kevin Heald, senior vice president of information exploitation at Novetta.

If you’re interested in JADC2, then check out the Potomac Officers Club’s Building the Future Battle: The Keys to JADC2 event coming up on Aug. 31. Click here to register on visit the POC Events page to learn about other upcoming events focused on the government contracting sector.