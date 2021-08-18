Nutanix Opens Partnership-Based Laboratory for Government Cloud Projects

Nutanix has launched its own laboratory that combines the company’s cloud platform and Cyxtera’s rapid connectivity, colocation and intelligent automation capabilities to offer a collaborative space for federal government projects pursued by the company’s industry partners.

The company said Tuesday it partnered with Intel and other industry entities to establish the Nutanix Federal Innovation Lab, which will operate from a Virginia-based data center owned by Cyxtera.

The laboratory will support projects that aim to help U.S. government agencies adopt hybrid multi-cloud technologies.

Laboratory users may harness the performance of Cyxtera’s Enterprise Bare Metal platform, which serves as an alternative to cloud environments. The platform is designed to deliver the security and performance of an enterprise-grade infrastructure and the operational flexibility of cloud technology.

The laboratory’s cloud environment builds on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which integrates multiple information technology functions to streamline IT activities. The platform is certified under the Department of Defense Information Network’s approved products list.

The Nutanix Cloud Platform also supports bridging between private cloud environments and Amazon Web Services GovCloud.

“The Federal Innovation Lab offers a dedicated space for agencies to safely ‘test-drive’ solutions to understand how different workloads perform in a cloud-like environment,” said Leo Taddeo, president of Cyxtera’s federal group.