Orbital Insight Intros Supply Chain Intelligence Tool for Enterprise, Government Agencies; Kevin O’Brien Quoted

Geospatial analytics company Orbital Insight has launched its Supply Chain Intelligence tool designed to unveil hidden risks, track upstream and downstream activities and detect movement patterns across specific areas over time.

The platform uses artificial intelligence, multisource data and location analytics to help organizations and government agencies can uncover global migration connections, tourism and supply chain activities, Orbital Insight said Wednesday.

Its new traceability feature provides businesses with supply chain transparency that can boost their sustainability and corporate governance and social initiatives.

Additionally, the Supply Chain Intelligence adds new capabilities to the Orbital Insight’s flagship GO platform , such as tracking the downtime of manufacturing or operation disruptions.

Kevin O’Brien, CEO of Orbital Insight, Supply Chain Intelligence is meant to provide enterprises and government agencies with operation visibility and help them understand business and societal connections.

Aside from supporting global Fortune 500 companies, the platform can also be employed by government agencies looking to provide U.S. allies with unclassified information and analysis or to check accuracy of other sources.