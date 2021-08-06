Orion, Carahsoft Partnership to Market Frontline Voice Collaboration Tool to Government Clients; Tiffany Goddard Quoted

Orion and Carahsoft Technology have entered into an agreement to offer a multimodal communication tool aimed at supporting secure and real-time collaboration needs of government agencies and the public sector.

Carahsoft said Thursday it will serve as the master government aggregator of Orion to help bring the latter’s next generation voice technology to the intelligence community, military and other federal agencies.

The frontline collaboration platform is designed for enabling government organizations to securely communicate voice, text, photos, videos and files. It features end-to-end encryption, advanced location services and interoperability with land mobile radios, voice over internet protocol and session initiation protocol.

“Adding Orion to our offerings enables Carahsoft to better serve public sector and government organizations with a voice-first, real-time collaboration solution that transforms how they operate,” said Tiffany Goddard, sales director for law enforcement tech at Carahsoft.

Orion’s software, hardware and services are available through Carahsoft’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions Software 2 and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V contracts.