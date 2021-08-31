Orolia Defense & Security Releases GNSS Scenario Creation Tech Offering; Tyler Hohman Quoted

Orolia Defense & Security has added a product to its portfolio of simulation technology platforms designed to help engineers create scenarios for testing global navigation satellite systems.

The BroadSim Solo simulator is powered by the company’s Skydel software and can be placed on a desk or a workstation to help users emulate the environment of GNSS technologies, Orolia said Wednesday.

“Having the ability to create scripts at your desk significantly frees up lab time and space for running these important simulations,” said Tim Erbes, director of engineering at Orolia Defense & Security.

Erbes added that engineers could simultaneously develop tests with their Solo appliances.

The company’s new offering works to generate civilian GNSS signals via a single radio frequency output and features application programming interfaces, plug-ins and automation tools.

“One of the most differentiating features of BroadSim Solo is its unique size. We designed it to be less than one-third the size and weight of our already compact BroadSim DekTec. The Solo has received extremely positive reactions from our product release at the ION Joint Navigation Conference,” said Tyler Hohman, Orolia Defense & Security Director of Products.

The feedback we continue to receive is that the ability to place such an advanced system at every engineer’s desk is going to be a major advantage for how organizations perform testing. I am extremely proud of the Orolia Defense & Security team for bringing this product from a concept to a deliverable product in less than six months to better serve our customers.”

Solo was launched Wednesday at an Institute of Navigation event in Covington, Kentucky.