PAE-Perini JV to Provide Installation, Sustainment Services to Air Base Squadron in Niger; Charles Peiffer Quoted

A joint venture between PAE and Perini Management Services has received a $36.8 million task order from the U.S. Air Force to deliver installation assistance and sustainment support to the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron in Agadez, Niger.

PAE-Perini will provide force support services as well as operations, maintenance, repair and other civil engineering services under the task order, which is part of the seven-year Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V acquisition vehicle, PAE said Wednesday.

Charles Peiffer, interim president and CEO of PAE, cited the joint venture’s history of helping USAF efforts by delivering engineering and logistics support. “We’re proud to continue supporting their missions with this task order in Niger,” he added.

The partnership of PAE and Perini integrates the former’s expertise in worldwide contingency works and the latter’s global construction capabilities. PAE indicated that work performance of the joint venture is slated to run until September 2026.

AFCAP V is used to engage the commercial sector in providing the Air Force and government agencies with capabilities aimed at providing rapid logistics requirements support and civil engineering capabilities.