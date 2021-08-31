in Contract Awards, News

Palantir Awarded Space Force Contract Modification for Data-as-a-Service Platform

Palantir USG has secured a $48.5 million contract modification to continue providing the U.S. Space Force with software licenses and cloud hosting for data-as-a-service platform offered by the company.

The award also covers associated support and training services for each DaaS platform, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Work under the modification will take place at locations in California, New York and Washington, D.C., through Nov. 30, and may continue over three six-month option periods.

The full contract is now cumulatively valued at $91.5 million. Space Systems Command paid Palantir an initial amount of $12.5 million in fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds as part of the modification.

