Parsons to Compete for Task Orders Under ASTRO Contract; Carey Smith Quoted

Parsons has secured a prime position on a potential 10-year, multi-billion-dollar indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for all-domain platforms, robotics, and manned, unmanned and optionally manned systems supporting the Department of Defense.

The company said Monday it will compete for task orders for ground, space, research, support, training, and development and integration throughout the ASTRO contract‘s ordering period.

ASTRO covers development, integration, maintenance, readiness and other services in support of DOD technologies operating across the all-domain battlespace.

The company is prepared to provide the department with next generation capabilities meant to advance global security and support military personnel, according to Carey Smith, president and CEO of Parsons.

“Parsons’ breadth of combat-proven all-domain solutions, artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, and full-spectrum cyber and mission integration capabilities will enable the Department of Defense for the future mission,” said Smith, a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

Managed by the General Services Administration’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center, ASTRO provides for innovative and future capabilities to support the U.S. military.