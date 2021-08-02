Patrick Hill Named President of Jacobs People & Places Solutions Business; Bob Pragada Quoted

Jacobs announced on Monday that Patrick Hill has been appointed executive vice president and president of its people and places solutions (P&PS) line of business effective Aug. 1.

“Patrick’s appointment aligns with our line of business succession plans, and his visible and forward-leaning leadership style position him as the right leader to drive the next generation of strong growth in P&PS,” said Bob Pragada, president and chief operating officer of Jacobs.

Hill’s career at Jacobs spans more than 23 years across multiple sectors in several senior leadership positions. Most recently Hill co-led P&PS’ global business, with focus on Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as the global functions of Growth, Strategy & Solutions and Global Design Centers.

“P&PS has enjoyed robust growth over the past several years and is poised to capitalize on major secular trends and infrastructure spending around infrastructure modernization, climate change, health and digital transformation,” Pragada added.

Hill joined Jacobs in Mar 2014 as the group vice president of telecommunications and has held a wide range of senior leadership roles including the senior vice president and general manager of Buildings and Infrastructure in the Asian Pacific region and Middle East as well as global operations.

