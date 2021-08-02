Peraton Secures $497M Contract to Build VA Cloud Infrastructure; Tarik Reyes Quoted

Peraton will develop a managed service platform to support the Department of Veterans Affairs’ cloud-based storage and computing functions under a potential seven-year, $497 million contract.

The company said Monday it will help the department integrate on-premise hardware with the VA Enterprise Cloud system through an infrastructure-as-a-managed service and migrate the Veterans Health Information System and Technology Architecture to the cloud.

VA sought an IaaMS platform to manage more than 220 petabytes of business information, medical images and other critical mission data at 300 agency facilities worldwide.

Tarik Reyes, president of Peraton’s global health and financial solutions sector, said the platform is designed to simplify infrastructure consumption and promote enterprise-level transparency across cloud environments.

