Permuta-Made Data Processing Software Granted DOD Impact Level 5 Authority to Operate

The Department of Defense has authorized a Permuta Technologies-made mission readiness software for uses that require Impact Level 5 of cloud security.

Permuta said Thursday its DefenseReady software is developed to ensure real-time enterprise awareness while enabling sensitive data to undergo processing in cloud computing environments.

Organizations may use DefenseReady to process data on weapon systems, complex workforces and other factors that determine mission readiness.

The Defense Information Systems Agency issued the IL5 authority to operate, which verifies DefenseReady’s security compliance for DOD’s enterprise-level, high-impact data activities.

Project Hosts, a cloud service provider, helped Permuta achieve the authorization for DefenseReady.

“Permuta and Project Hosts worked in tandem with a sponsoring DOD agency to secure the ATO within six months,” said Sig Behrens, CEO of Permuta Technologies.

Permuta’s offerings are built on Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Power Platform and Microsoft Dynamics 365.