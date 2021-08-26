Phase Four to Demo Multi-mode Propulsion Capabilities Under Space Force Contract

Phase Four was tasked to demonstrate multi-mode propulsion capabilities using its radio-frequency thruster technology as part of a contract awarded by the U.S. Space Force during the SpaceWERX Pitch Day in mid-August.

The company said Wednesday its Maxwell engine will operate on an Air Force Research Laboratory-developed green propellant in an effort to enable varying thrust capabilities on government and commercial spacecraft.

Utilizing the ASCENT propellant, Maxwell will try to execute “Low gear” mode with high thrust, low efficiency chemical thruster meant for rapid collision avoidance maneuvers, and “High gear” mode with low thrust, high efficiency electric thruster intended for long duration operations and high delta-v orbit transfers.

Phase Four’s engine is fitted with a flexible architecture that enables the technology to operate on noble gases and new alternative propellants.

“As industry seeks to expand beyond Low Earth Orbit and standard mission profiles, we are seeing a growing industry need for propulsion that can adapt to the various stages of commercial missions, from rapid deployment, to long-term stationkeeping, to collision avoidance and to deorbiting,” said Jason Wallace, vice president of advanced development at Phase Four.