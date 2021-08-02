Farinaz Tehrani Named VSE SVP, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary

Farinaz Tehrani, a more than two-decade legal and compliance professional, has been appointed to serve as senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary at aftermarket services provider VSE.

Her appointment takes effect Aug. 16 and she will bring legal, governance and regulatory oversight experience in multiple industries to her new responsibilities, VSE said Friday.

Tehrani previously worked at Advantia Health, Transurban Group, Washington Prime Group and law firm Hogan Lovells, where she started her career.

Major, Lindsey & Africa assisted VSE during the legal executive search process.

Alexandria, Virginia-based VSE offers maintenance, repair and overhaul services for a wide range of military ship and aircraft platforms.