ProtectedBy.AI to Develop Blockchain Analysis Tool for DOD

ProtectedBy.AI has secured a potential $7.6 million award to prototype a blockchain analysis platform for the U.S. government’s Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate and its Counter Threat Finance initiative.

The award was made through the Consortium Management Group in support of the IWTSD, which identifies and develops irregular warfare technologies for the Department of Defense and other national security entities, ProtectedBy.AI said Tuesday.

It was awarded on behalf of the Consortium for Command, Control and Communications in Cyberspace, an organization that uses other transaction agreements to support the development of new cyber, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance technologies.

Efforts under the award would address risks that come with the growing spread of cryptocurrency, which criminals exploit to evade law enforcement.

ProtectedBy.AI’s software offerings harness artificial intelligence, blockchain, intelligence analysis, psychology and cyber expertise to deliver security.