Q&A Session With Preston Dunlap, Chief Architect for the Air Force and Space Force, Explores First Phase of JADC2 Delivery

Preston Dunlap, chief architect for the Air Force and Space Force, recently took part in a Q&A session with GovConWire to discuss the first phase of delivery for Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2), the speed and timing challenges of technology development.

Here’s an excerpt from the Q&A Session with Dunlap regarding the challenges surrounding network modernization and intelligence:

“The progress from a year ago relative to today ought not satisfy us but should encourage us. It’s extremely difficult because this isn’t the way government is used to working nor is the system and organizational construct necessarily optimized to move at the speed and scale demanded by the operational imperative.

Technology provides the opportunity to be able to go lots of places rather quickly, metaphorically speaking. Through heroic efforts to accelerate change in the Department, the door of innovation is open.”

