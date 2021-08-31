Ravi Aiyer, Shayne Forsyth Take VP Roles at TechnoMile; Ashish Khot Quoted

Technology industry veterans Ravi Aiyer and Shayne Forsyth have joined TechnoMile to serve as vice president of engineering and VP of marketing, respectively.

TechnoMile said Tuesday the latest additions to its leadership team are part of the company’s efforts to further advance its cloud platform, accelerate growth initiatives and continue to support its client base.

Aiyer will be responsible for the company’s product management, design and delivery efforts in his role as VP of engineering. He brings to the position over two decades of experience in the technology sector. He joined TechnoMile from Veeva Systems, where he served as senior director of platform engineering and product development.

Forsyth will oversee strategy development, product marketing, branding, communications, demand generation and other marketing-related activities at TechnoMile. He has held marketing leadership roles at several B2B technology companies.

Ashish Khot, CEO, TechnoMile

TechnoMile CEO Ashish Khot said the appointment of Aiyer and Forsyth will help the company drive growth initiatives.

Khot added that Aiyer’s leadership will enable the company to commercialize platforms that help clients derive actionable insights from data while Forsyth will lead efforts to deliver the company’s platforms to more government contractors.

TechnoMile’s cloud platform combines internal and external data sources and uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation to help GovCon firms gain actionable insights, win contracts and streamline contract administration.

The executive moves came weeks after TechnoMile named GovCon veteran Kevin Brancato as senior VP of product strategy and secured $20 million in funding from K1 Investment Management.