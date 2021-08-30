Raytheon Subsidiary Books $77M Air Force Contract Modification for Missile Tech Production

Raytheon Technologies‘ missiles and defense business has secured a $77.1 million contract modification for the manufacturing and delivery of training missiles and their guidance component to the U.S. Air Force.

The award exercised an option for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile production lot 35 captive air training missiles and CATM guidance sections, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense will conduct contract work at its Tucson, Arizona location through April 30, 2024.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is obligating the full contract modification amount from the fiscal 2021 missile procurement and operation and maintenance funds of the Air Force and weapons procurement budget of the Navy in FY20 and FY21.