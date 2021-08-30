in Contract Awards, News

Raytheon Subsidiary Books $77M Air Force Contract Modification for Missile Tech Production

Raytheon Subsidiary Books $77M Air Force Contract Modification for Missile Tech Production - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Raytheon Technologies‘ missiles and defense business has secured a $77.1 million contract modification for the manufacturing and delivery of training missiles and their guidance component to the U.S. Air Force.

The award exercised an option for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile production lot 35 captive air training missiles and CATM guidance sections, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense will conduct contract work at its Tucson, Arizona location through April 30, 2024.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is obligating the full contract modification amount from the fiscal 2021 missile procurement and operation and maintenance funds of the Air Force and weapons procurement budget of the Navy in FY20 and FY21.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

advanced medium range air-to-air missileAFLCMCAir Force Life Cycle Management CenterAMRAAMcontract modificationGovconNavyRaytheonU.S. Air ForceUSAF

Huntington Ingalls Concludes Builder’s Trials for Frank Petersen Jr. Destroyer - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Huntington Ingalls Concludes Builder’s Trials for Frank Petersen Jr. Destroyer
Former FedData Exec Jamie Benoit Named CEO & Chairman at Information Analysis Inc. - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Former FedData Exec Jamie Benoit Named CEO & Chairman at Information Analysis Inc.