Redwire’s Space Simulation Laboratory Now Operational

Redwire has attained the initial operational capability status for its platform that is designed to accommodate digital engineering and simulation-based tests of space technologies.

The Hyperion Operational Space Simulation Laboratory uses in-the-loop hardware and software to simulate artificial intelligence, cyber and other technologies designed for space architectures, Redwire said Thursday.

National security and commercial space entities may use HOSS to conduct experiments, explore concepts and develop space systems in a digital environment.

HOSS is also made to accommodate technology development in support of the U.S. military’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control concept, which the Department of Defense envisions as an integrated network of sensors across all battlefield domains.

“Through virtualization, this lab is accessible from remote locations, allowing distributed development and collaboration,” said Stanley Kennedy, chief architect at Redwire.

HOSS’ IOC follows the demonstration of Redwire’s Hybrid Space Architecture Laboratory Operational Environment or HALOE, through which users may simulate hybrid space architectures.