Rite-Solutions Wins Navy Services Contract for Submarine Comms Networks

Rite-Solutions has secured a five-year, $20.4 million contract to deliver engineering and technical services in support of the U.S. Navy’s efforts to enhance and field submarine communications networks.

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport tapped the Middletown, Rhode Island-headquartered firm to provide support services for the deployment of the Submarine Local Area Network, the Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services and other network sytems, Rite-Solutions said Monday.

Specifically, the service-disabled veteran-owned small business will conduct systems engineering, in-lab integration, management of software and hardware configuration and onboard software installation. Contract work covers all Navy submarines under NUWCDIVNPT.

Laura Deady, senior vice president and director of engineering services at Rite-Solutions, said the firm will collaborate with NUWC and submarine forces on delivering submarine communications networks.

“It also adds talented personnel to our growing team of subject matter experts in all facets of submarine warfare,” she added.