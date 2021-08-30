Robert Mehrabian to Succeed Al Pichelli as Teledyne President, CEO in Series of Exec Moves

Robert Mehrabian, executive chairman of Teledyne Technologies for the past three years, will return to his prior roles as the industrial conglomerate’s chairman, president and CEO when Al Pichelli retires from the company on Oct. 15 after a four-decade career.

Teledyne said Monday its employment contract with Mehrabian shall remain valid through 2023 and it promoted three other executives as part of a leadership succession initiative.

Jason VanWees, a Teledyne executive vice president, will elevate to the vice chairman post and continue to oversee strategy, investor relations, mergers and acquisitions and margin improvement functions.

George Bobb III, president of the company’s aerospace and defense electronics segment, will join the company’s senior VP ranks oversee its classified digital imaging programs, information technology efforts.

Bobb will also manage the marine instrumentation unit in addition to his current duties.

Teledyne added that Edwin Roks, president of the digital imaging segment, became an EVP upon the acquisition of FLIR Systems in an $8 billion cash-and-stock deal that closed in May.

FLIR now operates under the segment led by Roks.