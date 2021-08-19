Robotic Research Awarded SBIR Phase 2 Contract to Develop, Test Hybrid Unmanned System for DTRA

Robotic Research has received a two-year contract to further develop its transforming robot system for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency under the Small Business Innovation Research program.

The company said Wednesday it will update the computing and sensing systems, airframe and battery of the Pegasus Mini hybrid unmanned system as part of its SBIR Phase 2 contract work.

DTRA plans to use Pegasus Mini as part of Modular Autonomous Counter-WMD Increment B, which aims to address the mission needs of subterranean operations against weapons of mass destruction. The said requirements include the identification and tracking of WMDs.

“It can autonomously navigate, explore and map enemy tunnel systems,” George McWilliams, director of advanced programs at Robotic Research, said about Pegasus Mini.

As part of the program’s second phase, the system will undergo testing in operational environments through June 2023, then receive updates based on the results.

The Association for Unmanned Vehicles Systems International is featuring Pegasus Mini and other Robotic Research products at the XPONENTIAL trade show, which began Tuesday in Atlanta.