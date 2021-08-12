Robotican Demos Autonomous Interceptor to Support DOD’s Counter-UAS Operations

A Robotican-made autonomous drone countered unmanned aircraft system targets during a test in support of a Department of Defense directorate.

The company said Wednesday its Goshawk aircraft automatically deployed to block remotely launched drones that simulated hostile threats as part of an effort for DOD’s Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate.

Goshawk and the drone targets simulated complex chasing and head-on engagement, with interception done via a catch, carry and disposal method.

“Our challenge was to develop an autonomous drone interceptor that causes no collateral damage, which we believe is key for an efficient 24/7 C-UAS system,” said Hagai Balshai, CEO of Robotican.

IWTSD supports the development and delivery of technologies that may help DOD and other national security entities perform irregular warfare.