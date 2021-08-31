Rogue Transport Spacecraft to Launch Aboard Firefly Rocket; Jeromy Grimmett Quoted

Firefly Aerospace will lift off Rogue Space Systems‘ orbital transport vehicle in the third quarter of 2023 under a new launch service agreement signed between the two companies.

Rogue Space said Monday it has secured the entire capacity aboard Firefly’s Alpha launch vehicle for the Fred OTV, which will carry satellites from Rogue Space customers.

The agreement provides Rogue Space’s customers a rideshare transport for drop-offs in low-Earth orbit and further. Rogue Space will manage, integrate and deploy its customers’ payloads with Fred OTV.

Jeromy Grimmett, CEO of Rogue Space, said the company will also deploy its orbital robots or Orbots designed to support the servicing of customers’ satellites.

“As we drop off our customers, we will have our Orbots available for observation, and in some cases, robotic assistance, to help ensure their deployment is successful and their satellite comes online,” he said.

Alpha will lift off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.