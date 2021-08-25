in Contract Awards, News

SAIC Books $98M Task Order for Air Force A10 Support Services

Science Applications International Corp. has received a potential five-year, $98 million task order for a range of services in support of the U.S. Air Force A10-S and its component branches and the missions of the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Branch.

The company will provide A10 strategic plans and policy support services, including analytical, operational, technical and planning subject matter expertise, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Work in Washington, D.C., and at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii and Ramstein Air Base in Germany will be conducted through Aug. 25, 2026, if USAF exercised all options.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee task order was awarded under the Pool 1 of the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services acquisition vehicle.

The Air Force is obligating $9 million in fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds at the time of award.

