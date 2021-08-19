SAIC Reports $664M in Q2 FY22 Intelligence, Space Contract Wins; Michael LaRouche Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. booked space and intelligence contracts worth approximately $664 million combined during the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

SAIC said Thursday most of the contracts cover services in digital engineering, cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, information technology modernization, mission operations and technology integration areas in support of classified space and intelligence community clients.

Q2 FY 2022 contracts include a potential $355 million award for digital and systems engineering support for defense and intelligence agencies and a $90 million contract with the Air Force Life Cycle and Management Center to help combatant commands address threats posed by small unmanned aircraft systems.

Michael LaRouche, president of SAIC’s national security and space sector and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said that the awards reflect customers’ confidence in SAIC and that the company feels privileged to support classified space and intelligence missions.

“We look forward to continuing to help our customers harness the power of digital engineering, cloud, AI, cybersecurity innovation and more with new ideas, bold objectives, and innovative solutions to meet their extremely complex challenges,” LaRouche added.