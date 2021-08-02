in Contract Awards, News

SaiTech Receives Follow-On Award for NASA Center IT Services

Bethesda, Maryland-based SaiTech will continue to support information technology operations at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi under a new five-year contract worth $30.8 million.

The woman-owned company will provide IT services to the rocket engine test facility and its tenant organizations and contractors, the space agency said Saturday.

Work covers IT planning, policy and management, application and system, technology support, and audio-visual, video and still photography services.

The firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-level-of-effort contract has a one-year base performance period slated to begin on Sept. 1, followed by four one-year options.

SaiTech has supported Stennis over the past five years through a $43.9 million contract announced in March 2016.

GovconInformation TechnologyNASASaiTechStennis Space Center

