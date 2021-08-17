SPA to Support DTRA’s R&D Efforts Under $185M Contract; William Vantine Quoted

Systems Planning and Analysis will provide the Defense Threat Reduction Agency with subject matter expertise and integration and coordination services under a potential $185 million contract awarded to support DTRA’s research, development, test and evaluation efforts.

The company said Monday it will assist the agency’s Research and Development Directorate in its science and technology development initiative, interagency coordination and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear-focused efforts.

Counter weapons of mass destruction and R&D operations will also be covered by SPA support.

William Vantine, president and CEO of SPA, said the company will deliver services in support of DTRA’s efforts to safeguard the nation, equip the warfighters with capabilities and enable S&T development.

An early July report noted that the contract has a 4.25-month base performance period and four one-year options. Work will be conducted at Fort Belvoir in Virginia and other agency facilities, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 15, 2025.