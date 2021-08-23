Space Force Selects 19 Small Business Projects for SBIR Phase 2 Effort

Nineteen out of 24 small business participants during the Space Force Pitch Day will each receive a $1.7 million contract to further develop their existing projects for the U.S. Space Force, SpaceNews reported Friday.

The selected companies will move their projects to the second phase of development under the Space Force’s Small Business Innovation Research program.

Project topics include positioning, navigation and timing technology; satellite communications software; virtual reality-based medical training; and cybersecurity.

SBIR Phase 2 puts the companies’ proposed concepts into further research and development, with a chance for commercialization through the program’s third phase.

The Space Force made its selection Thursday at the virtual event, which also marked the official launch of the service branch’s SpaceWERX innovation program. SpaceWERX, a partnership between USSF and the Air Force Research Laboratory, seeks to develop and commercialize technologies with the space industrial base.

The winning companies are: