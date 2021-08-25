Spirent’s Federal Arm Unveils Simulation Tech for Alternative RF Signals

Spirent Communications‘ federal business arm has introduced a new test system designed for the simulation of alternative radio frequency navigation signals in static or dynamic setting.

Spirent Federal Systems said Tuesday the development of its alternative RF navigation simulator came after recent government recommendations highlighting use of non-global navigation satellite system RF signals to achieve layered, multi-source positioning, navigation and timing capability.

The new company offering is capable of simulating alternative RF signals and navigation with GNSS signals. It also features stationary, pedestrian and ground vehicle trajectories.

According to Spirent, alternative RF navigation is one source of PNT data that complements GPS signals. The need for such alternative is on the rise as GPS jamming and spoofing continue to escalate.