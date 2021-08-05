State Department OKs Potential Raytheon Missile Sale to Japan

The State Department has approved Japan’s request to purchase rolling airframe missiles from Raytheon Technologies‘ missiles and defense business through a potential $61.5 million foreign military sales transaction.

The proposed sale would provide for 44 units of the RIM-116C Block 2 RAM, missile round storage containers, technical documents, engineering and technical support and logistical and programmatic services, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Wednesday.

Naval surface ships use the tactical missile to defend against airborne threats, including enemy missiles and aircraft.

According to DCSA, the U.S. government expects the potential sale to support its national interests, boost Japan’s security posture and support area defense in East Asian and Western Pacific regions.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense will serve as the effort’s prime contractor and will not need to send additional personnel to Japan for work.