State Department OKs India’s Purchase Request for Boeing-Made Harpoon Missile Test Set

The State Department has approved India’s request to purchase a joint common test set for Boeing-made Harpoon missiles, and related support services under a potential $82 million foreign military sales agreement.

The proposed sale also includes a Harpoon intermediate level maintenance station; test equipment; documentation; personnel training; equipment spare and repair parts; and technical, engineering and logistics support services, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Monday.

India plans to use the JCTS to maintain Harpoon missiles and support force readiness against existing and potential threats. Meanwhile, the U.S. expects the sale to help India protect the economy, political stability and peace in South Asia and Indo-Pacific regions.

One representative from Boeing will be assigned to visit India for a year to support management and technical functions as part of the potential sale.