COO Suzanne McBride on Iridium’s IoT Subscriber Growth, Government Business

Suzanne McBride, chief operations officer of Iridium Communications, said the company is poised to launch its next internet-of-things products and grow its government segment with engineering service offerings.

“We have some strategic initiatives in the works,” McBride told Via Satellite in an interview.

She attributed personal communications to the record growth in Iridium’s IoT subscribers for the past quarter as more customers seek connectivity services across the globe.

“Our IoT business continues to thrive and grow. We grew 26 percent year-over-year, and I think that’s going to keep going. There’s obviously a big market in connecting things to things and critical messages.”

McBride added that partnerships also help drive business for the satellite communications provider and she believes that the company’s niche market complements major broadband players.

Iridium reported $25.8 million in government service revenue for the first quarter of its 2021 fiscal year. up 3 percent from the same period a year ago and its government business saw voice and data subscriptions jump 7 percent for the January-March period to 63,000.