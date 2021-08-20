Tech Data Unveils Additional Offerings to Cloud Solution Factory on AWS

Tech Data has introduced Click to Run, a new range of cloud offerings meant to assist businesses in creating or optimizing their cloud resources on Amazon Web Services to boost agility and speed to market.

The new products expand Tech Data’s outcome-based cloud offerings catalog within its Cloud Solution Factory on AWS, the Clearwater, Florida-based information technology distributor and solutions aggregator said Thursday.

Sergio Farache, executive vice president of strategy, innovation, cloud and next generation technologies at Tech Data, noted how enterprises increase their cloud infrastructure investments as cloud technology rapidly evolves and continuously drives digital transformation.

“[Expanding Tech Data’s catalog of AWS cloud offerings] helps increase [our partners’] speed to market and reach, while reducing time and risk for customers in the process and is easy to scale up and down to align with business needs,” he added.

AWS pre-configured offerings for core infrastructure, application modernization and data protection are some of the catalog additions. Click to Run is designed for small- and medium-sized Amazon Partner Network businesses.

Tech Data plans to continue expanding its catalog to cover key practice areas.