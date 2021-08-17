TechTrans Receives $59M NASA Contract for Russian Language & Logistics Services

TechTrans International has secured an award with a maximum potential value of $59 million from NASA to deliver translation, interpretation, language training and logistics support to one of the space agency’s programs.

The Russian Language and Logistics Services 2 contract for the International Space Station Program continues TechTrans’ work with NASA on delivering the required services, the space agency said Tuesday.

TechTrans will provide real-time and mission-critical translation and interpretation services as well as international logistics support for the space station operations in Russia and Kazakhstan.

Under the contract, the Houston, Texas-headquartered company will oversee the management of government housing and inventory of NASA assets in Russia and cargo integration at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The phase-in period for the RLLS2 contract is slated to start Sept. 1 while the two-year base period is projected to begin Oct. 1. Following that, the space agency will have the option to exercise two one-year, one three-month and one nine-month extensions.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee and incentive-fee contract has an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity ordering ability.

TechTrans posted on its website that it has been providing services for the RLLS contract since 1993.