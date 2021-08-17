in Contract Awards, News

TechTrans Receives $59M NASA Contract for Russian Language & Logistics Services

TechTrans Receives $59M NASA Contract for Russian Language & Logistics Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event

TechTrans International has secured an award with a maximum potential value of $59 million from NASA to deliver translation, interpretation, language training and logistics support to one of the space agency’s programs.

The Russian Language and Logistics Services 2 contract for the International Space Station Program continues TechTrans’ work with NASA on delivering the required services, the space agency said Tuesday. 

TechTrans will provide real-time and mission-critical translation and interpretation services as well as international logistics support for the space station operations in Russia and Kazakhstan. 

Under the contract, the Houston, Texas-headquartered company will oversee the management of government housing and inventory of NASA assets in Russia and cargo integration at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. 

The phase-in period for the RLLS2 contract is slated to start Sept. 1 while the two-year base period is projected to begin Oct. 1. Following that, the space agency will have the option to exercise two one-year, one three-month and one nine-month extensions.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee and incentive-fee contract has an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity ordering ability.

TechTrans posted on its website that it has been providing services for the RLLS contract since 1993. 

GovconInternational Space Station Programinterpretationlanguage traininglogisticsNASARussian Language and Logistics Services 2TechTrans InternationalTranslation

Kratos, General Atomics to Continue Developing Air Force's Skyborg UAS Prototypes - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Kratos, General Atomics to Continue Developing Air Force’s Skyborg UAS Prototypes
Sarcos, BAE Systems to Jointly Develop Perception-Boosting Sensors for AFRL - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Sarcos, BAE Systems to Jointly Develop Perception-Boosting Sensors for AFRL