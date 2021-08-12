in News, Technology

UH-60V Helicopter With Northrop’s Avionics Package Achieves First Unit Equipped Status

The UH-60V Black Hawk helicopter with Northrop Grumman’s open architecture-based integrated avionics suite has reached the First Unit Equipped designation, enabling the aircraft to enter into service with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s unit at Fort Indiantown Gap.

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation Missile Center has certified the aircraft to operate under visual flight rules, Northrop said Wednesday.

The UH-60V helicopter helps reduce pilot workload and improves mission safety and situational awareness for aircrews.

“The OpenLift modular, open systems architecture gives the Army a highly survivable UH-60 that can be upgraded over time to meet changing mission requirements, and it bridges the enduring and Future Vertical Lift fleets,” said James Conroy, vice president of navigation, targeting and survivability at Northrop.

The company said OpenLift is cleared for export and can be adapted to several aircraft.

