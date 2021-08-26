in News, Technology

Vannevar Labs Raises Funds for Defense Tech Product Development

Vannevar Labs, a startup working on foreign text analysis tools for defense and intelligence applications, has raised $12 million in a Series A financing round backed by venture capital firms.

Costanoa Ventures, Point72 Ventures and General Catalyst participated in the funding round for Vannevar Labs, which plans to use the money to develop a new product and expand its tea, the San Francisco-based startup said Wednesday.

Vannevar noted that its Decrypt platform works to help government customers understand foreign actors and has been implemented in nearly a dozen of public sector organizations over the past six months.

The company’s contract wins include a $40 million other transaction agreement from the Department of Defense.

