Workday’s Government Cloud Platform Achieves FedRAMP Ready Status

Workday has attained Ready status at a Moderate impact level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, signaling enterprise cloud application provider’s upcoming entry into the U.S. federal marketplace.

The company said Wednesday it will offer the Workday Government Cloud to help federal agencies obtain access to a portfolio of enterprise cloud applications that feature human capital management, financial management, payroll and prism analytics tools.

The capabilities of Workday’s platform are also meant to assist the federal sector in dealing with the urgent needs of the workplace, improving the handling of resources and navigating the regulatory environment.

“Our goal is to bring federal agencies the support and insights they need so they can focus on what matters most—making informed decisions as organizations evolve and supporting their employees in a changing world,” said Chano Fernandez, co-CEO of Workday.

Cloud services are the main catalyst for the 21st-century workforce transformation that allows agencies to be more digitally resilient, according to Adelaide O’Brien, research director at IDC Government Digital Transformation Strategies.